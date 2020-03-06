RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Central Region Award Finalists Toronto, ON – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards. RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio,
RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Central Region Award Finalists
Toronto, ON – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
Central Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Toronto, ON. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-central-regional-awards-luncheon
Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!
2020 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Finalists:
Digital
Best Podcast
- CBC Ottawa – The Band Played On: An Investigative Podcast
- CBC Toronto & Ontario Regions – CBC Ontario: Hard to Stomach
- TVO.org – Word Bomb: “Anthropocene”
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC London – OEV Explosion: The Day a London Neighbourhood Burned
- CBC Montreal – Howling Winds Batter Quebec
- CP24 – The Murder of Riya Rajkumar
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Ottawa – Montsion Trial
- CBC Sudbury – Hooked
- CBC Windsor – 911 Call to Windsor Police Chief’s Home
Data Storytelling
- CBC Montreal – One-Sixth of Schools in Montreal Dangerously Close to Polluted Roads
- CTV News Ottawa – Light Rail Transit: By the Numbers
- CTV News Ottawa – Ottawa’s “Other” Tunnel: “We Are the Less Sexy of the Two Tunnels”
Digital Media Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal
- Concordia University & CTV Montreal – From Shore to Sky: A Reconciliation Story
- CTV News Toronto – CTVNewsToronto.ca
Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)
- Global Kingston – Highland Shores CAS Sexual impropriety – Spring 2019
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Hamilton – Violence at Hamilton’s Pride Festival
- CBC Montreal – Finding Fred Christie: The Legacies, Big and Small, of Canada’s Reluctant Civil Rights Hero
- CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto: When CSIS Comes Knocking
Excellence in Social Media
- CBC Montreal – Montreal Climate March
- CBC Ottawa – Ottawa Region Flooding
- CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto: Canada Votes 2019 Vertical Newsletter
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Montreal – Historic Spring Flooding across Quebec
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Montreal – I’ve Been a Journalist for 35 Years – the Polytechnique Massacre Left a Scar On All of Us
- CBC Ottawa – Joanne Chianello Analysis, Château Laurier, LRT, Chiarelli
- TVO.org – John Michael McGrath
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Montreal – New Basketball Program in Montreal Gets Girls in the Game
Multiplatform
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Live from the GO Train
- CP24 – CP24 Breakfast: Go Kart Live Interview
- CP24 – CP24 Breakfast in Bahamas
Excellence in Innovation
- CBC Ottawa – Nowhere Fast, Ottawa Commutes
- CityNews Toronto – Playoffs Reimagined
- CTV London – Behind Bars
Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
- CBC Ottawa – Better Without a Bra: A CBC Ottawa Investigation
- Global News Montreal – Tainted Water Quebec
- Radio-Canada Toronto – Hiring Failures at Société économique de l’Ontario
Original / Enterprise
- CBC London –I Am Not Ashamed: A Sexual Assault Complaint Examined
- CBC North – Quebec – Racism in Hockey: Creating a safer Place to Skate
- CBC Quebec City – Rough Passage: The Debate Over Énergie Saguenay’s Proposed LNG Project
Radio
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC London – OEV Explosion: London Wakes Up to a Neighborhood Burning
- CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec Windstorm 2019
- NEWSTALK1010 – Raptors Parade Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Continuing Coverage – Bill 21, Montreal
- CBC Quebec City – Viens Commission Ongoing Coverage
- CBC Sudbury – Hooked
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC KW – Mohammed Hakmi’s First Day at Work
- CBC Quebec City – Racism in Hockey
- CBC Windsor – Students in Southwestern Ontario Are Singing ‘O Canada’ in Ojibway
Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award
- CBC Sudbury – Ventriloquist Trapper
- CBC Sudbury – Whitefish River Water
- CBC Thunder Bay – Taking My Recycling on Holidays
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Montreal – Dangers of Drunk Cycling
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning
- NEWSTALK1010 – Light from Darkness: Work of an OPP Child Exploitation Investigator
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Wayne, the Deer Whisperer
- CBC Sudbury – Devon and Jocelyn
- CBC Windsor – Trans Teen Comedian Cracks Jokes to Fight Through LGBT Struggles
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- 1310 NEWS – Westboro Bus Crash: Special Live Coverage with Mark Sutcliffe
- CBC London – The Forest City Rocks!
- CBC Quebec City – Raptors Live at Laval University
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
- CBC Sudbury – The Plowing Match
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Toronto Van Attack – One Year Later
- CBC Quebec – Sentencing of Quebec Mosque Shooter, Breakaway
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)
- 680 NEWS – 4pm Newscast – Shooting at the Raptors Parade
- CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News, August 14, 2019 – 7:30 a.m.
- NEWSTALK1010 – Raptors Victory Parade and Shooting
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)
- 570 News – Federal Election Newscast 570 NEWS
- CBC KW – The 7:30 News on CBC KW
- CBC Windsor – CBC Windsor News (Windsor Morning) — 8:30 a.m., Oct. 22, 2019
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Becoming a Canadian Citizen
- NEWSTALK1010 – Conversation with a Killer: The Alek Minassian Police Statement
- Radio-Canada Toronto – One Church Per Year: Catholicism Alive and Well in Toronto’s Suburbs
Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CBC KW – Meet the Terabytches
- CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – The Birdhouse King
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC North – NWT – Foot on the Mat, Cambridge Bay’s Wrestling Club
- CBC Sudbury – Soup to Tomatoes
Television
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
- CBC Ottawa – Westboro Bus Crash, CBC Ottawa News
- CTV News Ottawa – Breaking News: Byward Market Blaze
- Global News Toronto – Raptors Parade Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CityNews Toronto – AUTISM FIGHT
- CTV Montreal – 30th anniversary of Polytechnique coverage: Polytechnique Massacre: 30 years later
- CTV News Toronto – Raptors Championship Win
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
- CBC Toronto – Our Toronto: The Sisterhood Softball League
- CityNews Toronto – Health Care Discrimination
- CTV News Ottawa – Basketball Hero: Dylan Hutton
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV News Ottawa – Tomahawk Town
- CTV Montreal – Time keeper
- Global News Toronto – YYZ Why? R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- Global News Toronto – Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover
News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
- CBC Ottawa – 2019 Flooding Special, CBC Ottawa News
- CTV Montreal – December 6th 1989: 30th Anniversary of Polytechnique Massacre
- Global News Toronto – Live Coverage of Raptors Victory Celebrations
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
- CBC Montreal – Parents Speak Out About Preventing a Deadly Overdose
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – I’m Just Half of Me Right Now: Stittsville Mother’s New Life After Horrific Bus Crash
- CTV Montreal – Violins of Hope
- TVO – The Agenda with Steve Paikin: How One First Nation Made Its Mark in the Little NHL
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – Remembrance Day, No Place Like Home
- Global News Durham – Ajax Firefighter Gives Gift of Life for Mother’s Day
- Global Peterborough – Norway
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CBC Montreal – Sam’s Wish
- CTV London – Father Son: Bonding over Baseball
- CTV Montreal – Diving Into New Heights
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
- CBC Ottawa – Youth Episode: Our Ottawa
- Global News Toronto – Focus Ontario: Wynne’s Portrait
- TVO – The Agenda with Steve Paikin: Why Nothing Big Gets Done Anymore
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)
- CTV News Ottawa – Deadly Commute: Westboro Bus Crash
- CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six: June 17th, 2019
- Global News Toronto – Global News at 5:30
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)
- CTV Kitchener – Getting on Track, Launching the Ion
- CTV London – Blast in Old East
- Global News Durham – 2019 federal election roadshow
