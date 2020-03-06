RTDNA Canada Announces 2020 Central Region Award Finalists

Toronto, ON – (March 6, 2020) – RTDNA Canada is pleased to recognize excellence in electronic journalism in the Central Region with the finalists for the regional awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

Central Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Toronto, ON. For more information, or to register, visit https://rtdnaevents.com/events/2020/04/04/rtdna-central-regional-awards-luncheon

Congratulations to the finalists for their exceptional work!

2020 RTDNA Awards – CENTRAL Region Finalists:

Digital

Best Podcast

CBC Ottawa – The Band Played On: An Investigative Podcast

CBC Toronto & Ontario Regions – CBC Ontario: Hard to Stomach

TVO.org – Word Bomb: “Anthropocene”

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC London – OEV Explosion: The Day a London Neighbourhood Burned

CBC Montreal – Howling Winds Batter Quebec

CP24 – The Murder of Riya Rajkumar

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Ottawa – Montsion Trial

CBC Sudbury – Hooked

CBC Windsor – 911 Call to Windsor Police Chief’s Home

Data Storytelling

CBC Montreal – One-Sixth of Schools in Montreal Dangerously Close to Polluted Roads

CTV News Ottawa – Light Rail Transit: By the Numbers

CTV News Ottawa – Ottawa’s “Other” Tunnel: “We Are the Less Sexy of the Two Tunnels”

Digital Media Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal

Concordia University & CTV Montreal – From Shore to Sky: A Reconciliation Story

CTV News Toronto – CTVNewsToronto.ca

Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market)

Global Kingston – Highland Shores CAS Sexual impropriety – Spring 2019

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Hamilton – Violence at Hamilton’s Pride Festival

CBC Montreal – Finding Fred Christie: The Legacies, Big and Small, of Canada’s Reluctant Civil Rights Hero

CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto: When CSIS Comes Knocking

Excellence in Social Media

CBC Montreal – Montreal Climate March

CBC Ottawa – Ottawa Region Flooding

CBC Toronto – CBC Toronto: Canada Votes 2019 Vertical Newsletter

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Montreal – Historic Spring Flooding across Quebec

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Montreal – I’ve Been a Journalist for 35 Years – the Polytechnique Massacre Left a Scar On All of Us

CBC Ottawa – Joanne Chianello Analysis, Château Laurier, LRT, Chiarelli

TVO.org – John Michael McGrath

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Montreal – New Basketball Program in Montreal Gets Girls in the Game

Multiplatform

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Live from the GO Train

CP24 – CP24 Breakfast: Go Kart Live Interview

CP24 – CP24 Breakfast in Bahamas

Excellence in Innovation

CBC Ottawa – Nowhere Fast, Ottawa Commutes

CityNews Toronto – Playoffs Reimagined

CTV London – Behind Bars

Investigative – Dan McArthur Award

CBC Ottawa – Better Without a Bra: A CBC Ottawa Investigation

Global News Montreal – Tainted Water Quebec

Radio-Canada Toronto – Hiring Failures at Société économique de l’Ontario

Original / Enterprise

CBC London –I Am Not Ashamed: A Sexual Assault Complaint Examined

CBC North – Quebec – Racism in Hockey: Creating a safer Place to Skate

CBC Quebec City – Rough Passage: The Debate Over Énergie Saguenay’s Proposed LNG Project

Radio

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC London – OEV Explosion: London Wakes Up to a Neighborhood Burning

CBC Montreal – Breaking News: Quebec Windstorm 2019

NEWSTALK1010 – Raptors Parade Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Continuing Coverage – Bill 21, Montreal

CBC Quebec City – Viens Commission Ongoing Coverage

CBC Sudbury – Hooked

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC KW – Mohammed Hakmi’s First Day at Work

CBC Quebec City – Racism in Hockey

CBC Windsor – Students in Southwestern Ontario Are Singing ‘O Canada’ in Ojibway

Excellence in Sound – Dick Smyth Award

CBC Sudbury – Ventriloquist Trapper

CBC Sudbury – Whitefish River Water

CBC Thunder Bay – Taking My Recycling on Holidays

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Montreal – Dangers of Drunk Cycling

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning

NEWSTALK1010 – Light from Darkness: Work of an OPP Child Exploitation Investigator

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – Wayne, the Deer Whisperer

CBC Sudbury – Devon and Jocelyn

CBC Windsor – Trans Teen Comedian Cracks Jokes to Fight Through LGBT Struggles

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

1310 NEWS – Westboro Bus Crash: Special Live Coverage with Mark Sutcliffe

CBC London – The Forest City Rocks!

CBC Quebec City – Raptors Live at Laval University

Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award

CBC Sudbury – The Plowing Match

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Toronto Van Attack – One Year Later

CBC Quebec – Sentencing of Quebec Mosque Shooter, Breakaway

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Large Market)

680 NEWS – 4pm Newscast – Shooting at the Raptors Parade

CBC Montreal – CBC Montreal Radio News, August 14, 2019 – 7:30 a.m.

NEWSTALK1010 – Raptors Victory Parade and Shooting

Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award (Small/Medium Market)

570 News – Federal Election Newscast 570 NEWS

CBC KW – The 7:30 News on CBC KW

CBC Windsor – CBC Windsor News (Windsor Morning) — 8:30 a.m., Oct. 22, 2019

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CBC Toronto – Metro Morning: Becoming a Canadian Citizen

NEWSTALK1010 – Conversation with a Killer: The Alek Minassian Police Statement

Radio-Canada Toronto – One Church Per Year: Catholicism Alive and Well in Toronto’s Suburbs

Short Feature Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CBC KW – Meet the Terabytches

CBC Ontario Smaller Markets – The Birdhouse King

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC North – NWT – Foot on the Mat, Cambridge Bay’s Wrestling Club

CBC Sudbury – Soup to Tomatoes

Television

Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award

CBC Ottawa – Westboro Bus Crash, CBC Ottawa News

CTV News Ottawa – Breaking News: Byward Market Blaze

Global News Toronto – Raptors Parade Shooting

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CityNews Toronto – AUTISM FIGHT

CTV Montreal – 30th anniversary of Polytechnique coverage: Polytechnique Massacre: 30 years later

CTV News Toronto – Raptors Championship Win

Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award

CBC Toronto – Our Toronto: The Sisterhood Softball League

CityNews Toronto – Health Care Discrimination

CTV News Ottawa – Basketball Hero: Dylan Hutton

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV News Ottawa – Tomahawk Town

CTV Montreal – Time keeper

Global News Toronto – YYZ Why? R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

Global News Toronto – Making a Difference: Miracle Makeover

News – Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award

CBC Ottawa – 2019 Flooding Special, CBC Ottawa News

CTV Montreal – December 6th 1989: 30th Anniversary of Polytechnique Massacre

Global News Toronto – Live Coverage of Raptors Victory Celebrations

Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award

CBC Montreal – Parents Speak Out About Preventing a Deadly Overdose

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – I’m Just Half of Me Right Now: Stittsville Mother’s New Life After Horrific Bus Crash

CTV Montreal – Violins of Hope

TVO – The Agenda with Steve Paikin: How One First Nation Made Its Mark in the Little NHL

Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – Remembrance Day, No Place Like Home

Global News Durham – Ajax Firefighter Gives Gift of Life for Mother’s Day

Global Peterborough – Norway

Sports – Feature Reporting

CBC Montreal – Sam’s Wish

CTV London – Father Son: Bonding over Baseball

CTV Montreal – Diving Into New Heights

TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award

CBC Ottawa – Youth Episode: Our Ottawa

Global News Toronto – Focus Ontario: Wynne’s Portrait

TVO – The Agenda with Steve Paikin: Why Nothing Big Gets Done Anymore

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award (Large Market)

CTV News Ottawa – Deadly Commute: Westboro Bus Crash

CTV News Toronto – CTV News at Six: June 17th, 2019

Global News Toronto – Global News at 5:30

TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award – (Small/Medium Market)

CTV Kitchener – Getting on Track, Launching the Ion

CTV London – Blast in Old East

Global News Durham – 2019 federal election roadshow

