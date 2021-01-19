RTDNA Canada 2021 Early Bird Deadline Extended

Are you planning on submitting for this year’s RTDNA Canada Awards?

The deadline to take advantage of the early-bird rate has been extended to Sunday, January 31.

Even if your submission is not complete, you may pay by the January 31 Early Bird deadline and benefit from the savings. You have until February 21, 2021 to finalize your submission.

The 2021 RTDNA Canada Awards are presented for the best in Audio, Video, and Digital Journalism first published in 2020.

For full details on the entry guidelines and submissions process, visit rtdnacanada.com/entry-guidelines.

You can review a breakdown of the award categories here:

Regional Awards Summary

National Awards Summary

As previously announced, we have made some changes to the awards structure this season, so if you have any questions about the changes, don’t hesitate to contact us.

Should you have any questions, please contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.

We look foward to receiving your submissions!

Sincerely

Karen Mitchell

Joe Olafson

Awards Co-Chairs, RTDNA Canada