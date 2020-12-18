RTDNA Canada 2021 Award Submissions Now Open!

It’s that time of year! The 2021 Awards Submissions are now open.

The 2021 RTDNA Canada Awards are presented for the best in Audio, Video, and Digital Journalism first published in 2020.

For full details on the entry guidelines and submissions process, visit rtdnacanada.com/entry-guidelines.

You can review a breakdown of the award categories here:

Regional Awards Summary

National Awards Summary

As previously announced, we have made some changes to the awards structure this season, so if you have any questions about the changes, don’t hesitate to contact us.

To take advantage of the early-bird rate, enter your submission by January 15, 2021. The final entry deadline is February 7, 2021.

Should you have any questions, please contact us at awards@rtdnacanada.com.

We look foward to receiving your submissions!

Sincerely

Karen Mitchell

Joe Olafson

Awards Co-Chairs, RTDNA Canada