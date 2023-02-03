Job Alert: Videographer and Radio Reporter, Dawson Creek, Bell Media

Bell Media in the BC Peace region is looking for a full time Reporter for TV and Radio! Are you looking for your next (or first!) big gig and are passionate about bringing your local community important news stories? Our team energetically tracks down stories, and attends news events for coverage on radio, television and the web! If you’re an enthusiastic and passionate Reporter ready to diversify your skills and dive into a new and fulfilling experience, this opportunity is for you!

For more details, click here.