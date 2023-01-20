Job Alert: Video Journalist, Winnipeg, Bell Media

Reporting to the Managing Editor, CTV Winnipeg is seeking an experienced and motivated self-starter with superior journalism skills.

Responsibilities:

Appearing on-air, interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, voicing, producing and reporting, of local news stories on deadline for both television and digital.

Editorial decision making. Maintain and developing relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the market including; economic, political, industrial, retail, law enforcement.

Generate original story ideas.

Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology

For more details, click here.