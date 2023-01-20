Job Alert: Video Journalist, Winnipeg, Bell Media
Reporting to the Managing Editor, CTV Winnipeg is seeking an experienced and motivated self-starter with superior journalism skills.
Responsibilities:
- Appearing on-air, interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, voicing, producing and reporting, of local news stories on deadline for both television and digital.
- Editorial decision making. Maintain and developing relationships with key stakeholders in various areas of the market including; economic, political, industrial, retail, law enforcement.
- Generate original story ideas.
- Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology
