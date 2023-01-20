Job Alert: Video Journalist, Fredericton (One Year Contract), Unifor 21M, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Generating, developing, researching, and setting-up original stories focusing on local news and creative features.

News and feature reporting: including conducting interviews, script writing and voicing

Utilizing of ENG equipment & digital editing to shoot and edit stories.

Setting-up and operating live equipment & digital editing to shoot and edit stories

Live reporting

Consistent and impactful social media engagement.

For more details, click here.