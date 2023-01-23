Job Alert: Senior News Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Regina)

Under the direction of the Director, News & Public Affairs, this experienced individual will:

Overseeing the look and production of CTV Morning Live

Work with editorial staff to ensure coverage of news and events live where appropriate

Supervising editorial line-up

Preparing for and producing engaging segments for a morning audience

Generate ideas for stories, interviews, and segments, including the integration of content on-air, online, and through social media

For more details, click here.