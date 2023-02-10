Job Alert: Producer (BC) – National Morning News (Corus)

Today’s TMS relies on current events and conversations of the day as the driving force of each episode. This full-time, BC-based Producer position is designed to showcase Western Canadian stories, personalities and communities on Canada’s Morning Show. The ideal candidate is well versed in topics of the day as well as those in the lifestyle spaces. Reporting to the Executive Producer, you will be responsible for aiding in the daily production of a live national morning television program.

For more details, click here.