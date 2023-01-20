Job Alert: Multi Media Journalist, Edmonton, Bell Media

Reporting to the Managing Editor, this multi-talented and motivated team player will be based in Edmonton, Alberta and will be responsible for performing the functions of a Video Journalist. Typical duties would include, but not be limited to:

  • Interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, producing and reporting, of local news stories.
  • Producing and writing compelling digital copy.
  • Anchoring live newscasts on occasion if required.
  • Proven ability to generate original story ideas and to complete the appropriate scripting, editing and production of the story to get to air.
  • Gathering content for newscasts.

For more details, click here.

