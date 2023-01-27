Job Alert: Freelance Broadcast Associate, BNN Bloomberg, Bell Media (Toronto)

BNN Bloomberg has an entry-level opening for a Broadcast Associate. Working from our national newsroom in downtown Toronto, the successful candidate will work closely with our team of producers to help execute daily programming produced by Canada’s only television service devoted to business, finance and the markets. If you are a highly-motivated individual with an interest in business and eagerness to gain experience in television this position is for you.

