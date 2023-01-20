Job Alert: Executive Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Edmonton)

With a focused attention on producing CTV Morning Live, and playing a key role within the editorial team working closely with the Anchors, Producers and Director, this motivated & experienced individual will report to the Director, News & Public Affairs and be responsible for:

Playing a key role in the decision making process on daily news and story selection for CTV Morning Live

Working closely with Anchors, Producers, MMJs, and the Assignment Desk on scripting and report assembly for news programming and online digital presentations

Work with Sales department to integrate viewer-focused client content

Lead big picture direction of entire program, focusing on key mandates and accountabilities

