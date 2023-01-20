Job Alert: Executive Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Edmonton)
With a focused attention on producing CTV Morning Live, and playing a key role within the editorial team working closely with the Anchors, Producers and Director, this motivated & experienced individual will report to the Director, News & Public Affairs and be responsible for:
- Playing a key role in the decision making process on daily news and story selection for CTV Morning Live
- Working closely with Anchors, Producers, MMJs, and the Assignment Desk on scripting and report assembly for news programming and online digital presentations
- Work with Sales department to integrate viewer-focused client content
- Lead big picture direction of entire program, focusing on key mandates and accountabilities
